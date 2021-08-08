PF&R: One person found dead in Southeast Portland RV fire

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person was found dead after an early morning RV fire in Southeast Portland on Sunday.
Portland Fire and Rescue responded to a reported RV fire in the area of Southeast 88th Avenue and Claybourne Street next to Glenwood Park just after 3:00 a.m. When they arrived, crews went to work to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading onto nearby cars and trees.
After extinguishing the fire, crews searched the RV and found a person dead. The person's identity has yet to be released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other buildings were damaged and no other injuries reported.
