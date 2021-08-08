PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person was found dead after an early morning RV fire in Southeast Portland on Sunday.

PF&R: One person found dead in Southeast Portland RV fire

KPTV Image

Portland Fire and Rescue responded to a reported RV fire in the area of Southeast 88th Avenue and Claybourne Street next to Glenwood Park just after 3:00 a.m. When they arrived, crews went to work to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading onto nearby cars and trees.

After extinguishing the fire, crews searched the RV and found a person dead. The person's identity has yet to be released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other buildings were damaged and no other injuries reported.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.