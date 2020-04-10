PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized after a fire spread to two homes in southeast Portland Thursday night.
Just after 11 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in the 1400 block of Southeast 49th Avenue.
Battalion Chief C4 and Engine 9, stationed at 39th and Hawthorne, arrived to the scene and found heavy fire from the exterior of a home. Crews then noticed the fire had extended into a neighboring home.
PF&R said crews learned that an occupant was still inside one of the homes and quickly knocked down the fire. Crews then transitioned into rescue mode, according to PF&R.
Firefighters located one person with life-threatening injuries and severe burns.
PF&R said AMR Paramedics gave the victim a Cyanokit, which is used to treat cyanamide poisoning when exposed to smoke from a fire.
The victim was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Five people were able to escape the fire on their own, according to PF&R. The American Red Cross is assisting those residents.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
