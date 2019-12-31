PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning following a house fire in southeast Portland.
At around 1:20 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a mobile home on fire in the area of Southeast 107th and Southeast Stark.
Firefighters arrived to the scene and found a single-wide trailer fully engulfed in fire. The blaze was quickly extinguished.
PF&R said one adult occupant was taken to Legacy Emanuel Burn Center with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.