PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Fire and Rescue said it kept a wildland fire from spreading to neighborhoods along I-205 in northeast Portland on Sunday morning.

PF&R said just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, it responded to the wildland fire on I-205 southbound in the area of the I-84 east exit. When they arrived, crews found grass and trees burning in about a 100 by 1,000 foot area on the embankment next to I-205.

Firefighters coordinated an effort to extinguish all flanks of the fire before it could threaten the neighborhood above it. Crews also were assigned to the neighborhood above the embankment on Northeast Prescott Street and found no threat to the neighborhood. Because of the light wind conditions, embers from the fire did not make it over the concrete barrier on top of the embankment.

For the safety of crews working next to the freeway, the two right lanes of I-205 southbound were shut down at Northeast Killingsworth Street as firefighters put out the fire.

PF&R said there were no structures involved and no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.