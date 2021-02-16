PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Fire crews have responded to a major natural gas leak in downtown Portland Tuesday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted at 9:14 a.m. that firefighters were at the scene which spans several blocks: between Northwest 8th and 11th Avenues between West Burnside and Northwest Davis Streets.
Within those blocks are many businesses, including Powell’s City of Books.
PF&R is urging the public to avoid the area.
Crews with Pacific Power and NW Natural have also responded to mitigate the gas leak.
Pacific Power says crews have de-energized buildings in the downtown area due to the gas leak. About 2,400 customers are affected at this time.
NW Portland Gas Incident: map of power outages happening now due to gas leak. pic.twitter.com/6ybQOtSOBs— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) February 16, 2021
Just before 11:15 a.m., NW Natural said the gas service had been shut off for the area of Northwest 9th and Northwest Couch. Crews will work to vent gas in the system so the odor in the area may be strong.
This is a developing story. FOX 12 will update it as more is learned.
