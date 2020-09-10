PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crews are battling a two-alarm fire in southeast Portland Thursday morning.
At around 7:22 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire in the 1600 block of Southeast Stark Street.
PF&R said the fire was actively spreading to a second home when crews arrived on scene. A second alarm was called.
Fire crews found heavy fire on arrival fire extending to a neighbors house pic.twitter.com/5XiDfMqVUn— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) September 10, 2020
The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
