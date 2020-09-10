SE STARK HOUSE FIRE 2.jpg

(KPTV/AIR 12)

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crews are battling a two-alarm fire in southeast Portland Thursday morning.

At around 7:22 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire in the 1600 block of Southeast Stark Street.

PF&R said the fire was actively spreading to a second home when crews arrived on scene. A second alarm was called.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

PHOTOS: PF&R responds to 2-alarm fire that has spread to two homes in SE Portland

1 of 5

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

