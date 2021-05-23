PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue responded to fires at two structures in southeast Portland on Sunday morning.
Firefighters said they were called after 10:30 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 6500 block of Southeast 142nd Street. When they arrived, they found an outbuilding fully engulfed in flames. There was also a second structure on fire. They were able to stop the fire on the second building, but the outbuilding is a total loss.
There were no injuries in the fire.
PF&R said the cause of the fire is undetermined.
