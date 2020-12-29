PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue says they have seen a huge increase in tent fires among the city's homeless population this year.
PF&R told FOX 12 they are responding to about 10 to 11 tent fires every day.
With temperatures dipping into the low 30s, and sometimes upper 20s, it is increasingly tough for the homeless to stay warm - and sadly, two weeks ago a tent fire became deadly.
PF&R says a lit candle caused a fire in a tent by the Interstate 405 on-ramp near Legacy Emanuel Hospital. Two people were inside the tent. One person escaped, but firefighters say a woman died after suffering burns over 75 percent of her body.
"The candle in her tent knocked over while she was sleeping," said Scott Kerman, executive director at Blanchet House. "And we know that the people we serve who live on the streets or in tents will use candles and small fires for a lot of different reasons - for warmth and for cooking maybe. But also for light."
Blanchet House, which usually hands out meals and clothes to the homeless, has now started giving out lanterns. The lanterns are rechargeable by using a hand crank.
"The days are short. It gets dark so early in the winter, and the darkness can be really oppressive for the people that we serve," Kerman said. "It can feel unsafe for them. It can be triggering if they have PTSD or other mental health conditions."
While a lantern is helpful, it can't help meet other basic needs.
PF&R says it's a human tragedy these fires are happening while people are just trying to stay warm or heat up food.
The Blanchet House says it's working with PF&R to figure out a way to help.
Anyone interested in donating to the Blanchet House can do so at blanchethouse.org.
