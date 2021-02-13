PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Fire and Rescue responded to an impending building collapse in Southeast Portland Saturday.
PF&R says the building is an unoccupied metal clad building is located on Southeast Main and 2nd Street and believes there no threat to the public.
SE Main & 2nd Ave: PF&R crews are at the scene of an impending building collapse. This is an unoccupied metal clad building and crews have found no immediate threat to the public. The recent heavy snow and ice appears to be the culprit. #alert @PBOTinfo pic.twitter.com/6v3p4M6S6S— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) February 14, 2021
“The recent heavy snow and ice appears to be the culprit,” PF&R said in a Tweet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.