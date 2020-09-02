PF&R specialized first responders share perspective of nightly demonstrations

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Protests, demonstrations, rallies and violence have been happening in parts of Portland over the last three months. Among them are a specialized trained group of first responders and medics.
Portland Fire and Rescue has a group of people trained to help respond to during protests and riots to help those who have been injured. Lt. Damon Simmons with PF&R has been working this job for many of the demonstrations that have been happening.
“I have been down there since the 29th, probably more days than I haven’t been,” Simmons said.
He says the group is embedded with Portland Police and can respond and coordinate other resources as they are needed.
“Any time that we have a medical issue or fires, the police look to us and say what do we need to do," Simmons said. "So, I say we need to get in there, we are going in there ... every day that I go out there, my sole goal is to help anyone that is hurt, anyone, and to find the best way to do that,” Simmons said.
These specialized first responders have been a part of PF&R since 2016. Over the years, Simmons says they have evolved and developed best practices. On a typical night over the last three months, he says they begin work around 5:00 p.m. and will be on the ground until 3 or 4 a.m.
Simmons' perspective of what is going on is unique. Simmons says he understands the message and calls for change. At the same time, he sees first-hand the hate and vitriol from others.
“We work with members of the public but we also work with these officers every day, and we see some of the vitriol and awful things that are literally and figuratively thrown at all of us,” Simmons aid.
He has a simple ask for people to take a step back and look at their actions - right now, he says, not a lot of people are listening.
“There has to be a willingness to listen - if we can’t listen, then we can’t gain positive change, and I feel like that is lost in a lot of ways," Simmons said. "Like, because you listened to someone doesn’t mean you have compromised your values, it just means you are listening,”
