PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in southwest Portland Tuesday morning.
At about 11:18 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crew were called out to a fire in the 2500 block of Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway. Crews arrived to the scene and found heavy fire showing. PF&R said crews fought the fire from the outside due to concern the roof would collapse. Crews moved inside once they established it was safe to do so.
In total, four apartment units were damaged. No injuries were reported. Several people have been displaced. PF&R said crews are looking for pets that remain unaccounted for.
PF&R said investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
