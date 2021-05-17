PF&R: Two-alarm fire damages roof of Dollar Tree store in SW Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crews battled a two-alarm commercial fire in southwest Portland early Monday morning.
Just after 3 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at the Dollar Tree, located at 6721 Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway. Crews arrived to the scene and found an exterior fire had gotten into the building and was burning in the attic space.
A second alarm was called to bring more resources to the scene. PF&R said the fire caused extensive damage to the roof of the building.
The store was closed at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
According to PF&R, an investigator determined the cause was a homeless person cooking near the back of the building.
(1) comment
Cooking what, a full size elk over a 5 gallon can of gas?
Glad where we live you can't even burn a popcorn bag outside.
The one empty from watching the "homeless" dance in the flames.
