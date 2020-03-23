PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Investigators are working to determine what started a house fire in southeast Portland Monday morning.
At around 6:24 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 5600 block of Southeast Francis Street. An initial report indicated that residents attempted to go back inside the home for their dogs.
Firefighters arrived to the scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
PF&R said the fire started in the kitchen and extended to a bedroom before it was extinguished.
One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being evaluated by firefighters and EMS, according to PF&R.
No other injuries to residents or firefighters were reported. However, PF&R said two dogs died in the fire.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.