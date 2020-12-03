PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Investigators have deemed two fires that were in close proximity of each other early Thursday morning as suspicious.
Portland Fire & Rescue said the first fire was reported at 2:30 a.m. at 5745 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, which is the site of an abandoned car wash.
Crews arrived to the scene and found tents and other camping material on fire and spreading to nearby trees. The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.
The second fire was reported at 4:30 a.m. in the 7330 block of NE MLK Blvd. PF&R said the fire appeared to start in a dumpster near a food cart pod, then spread to trees and a nearby accessory dwelling unit (ADU).
Crews were able to prevent the fire from spready to the nearby home.
According to PF&R, the ADU suffered severe damage. No injuries were reported, but four adults and their pets have been displaced.
Investigators are now asking for the public's help. Anyone with information, or home surveillance video of the area near the fires, is asked to contact the tip line at 503-823-4634.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
It's just MLK Avenue. Nothing suspicious here, just SOP for NE portland
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.