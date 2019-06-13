PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people are being evaluated following the report of an ammonia leak on North Marine Drive.
Portland Fire & Rescue said firefighters, along with a HazMat team, were called to the 6500 block of North Marine Drive just before 9:40 a.m.
Two people were evaluated for possible inhalation of ammonia. PF&R said one person was taken to an area hospital.
PF&R said the leak has stopped and there is no danger to the public.
No evacuations were ordered for the immediate area.
North Marine Drive is closed while emergency crews are on scene. The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.
No other details have been released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
