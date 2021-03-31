PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Pfizer announced its vaccine is highly effective in kids ages 12 to 15 based on clinical trials.
That’s big news and means the FDA could clear the way for that age group to get that vaccine soon.
“It’s just fantastic news. Basically they looked at the vaccine, it was same dose, same dosing schedule as adults and what they found is it’s highly effective for kids 12 and up, in fact more effective probably than it is even in adults,” Dr. Corey Fish, the Chief Medical Officer for Brave Care said.
Pfizer’s phase three trial had 2,260 12 to 15-year-olds, half of which were vaccinated and none of those who were vaccinated got the virus.
Dr. Corey Fish said it’s hard to say if that 100 percent efficacy rate will hold but it’s promising nonetheless.
“Even a vaccine that was studied in an age group and maybe the initial data was that it was 50 or 60 percent effective, that’s still great, so the fact that these numbers are 100 percent now, it’s even better even if it doesn’t perform quite that well in real life, it’s still really great,” he said.
The data still needs to be peer reviewed, and Pfizer said it plans to submit these findings to the FDA as soon as possible in the coming weeks in hopes of expanding the emergency use authorization to these age groups.
Dr. Fish said it will be another helpful protection for kids going back to school: “The fact that we can get teachers vaccinated, we can get all the adults vaccinated in the schools, which is kinda the biggest risk group and now moving to that next biggest risk group which is the older kids who actually have a higher chance of being able to contract and transmit, it’s just super helpful, it’s just a very good step in the right direction for sure.”
There’s information at www.bravecare.com where Dr. Fish also did a Q and A on the COVID vaccine for kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.