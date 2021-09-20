Pfizer hopes to gain emergency authorization for elementary school-aged children soon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Pfizer hopes to win an emergency use authorization soon, but it has to be approved by the same FDA panel that recently refused to give the green light to the company’s booster shots for the general public.
The company says for elementary school-aged kids it tested a lower dose, a third of the amount that’s in each shot given now.
Pfizer says after their second dose, kids in the five to 11 age group developed COVID antibody levels as strong as teenagers and young adults.
The company says that kid dosage proved to be safe, with similar or fewer temporary side effects like fever, achiness or sore arms that teenagers experience when getting the shot.
FOX 12 spoke with one mom who says she and her husband are excited that this could be an option for their 8-year-old and 11-year-old.
“I was raised by two physicians growing up so we have a pretty strong pull and commitment to the medical community. Super excited, about all the work that they're doing right now on the front lines. And yeah I think we're excited because then right our kids add to that level of immunity in the community and protect other children at school who may not be eligible for the vaccine,” Jill Karmy, said.
FOX 12 also heard from parents who are skeptical and concerned, saying they will not get their kids vaccinated because they’re concerned about the safety of the vaccine.
Pfizer says it aims to apple the FDA for emergency use in this age group by the end of the month. The FDA says it could take a matter of weeks to make a decision.
This comes as the Oregon Health Authority reported the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 968, which is one fewer than Sunday.
There are 278 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than the previous day.
There are 63 available adult ICU beds out of 651 total (10% availability) and 330 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,246 (8% availability).
OHA also reported 25 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,594.
There are 3,359 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 313,161.
The 25 new deaths and 3,349 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the 3-day period between Friday, September 17 and Sunday, September 19.
