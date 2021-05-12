SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed its review and has unanimously concluded that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children aged 12 to 15. The group provided its findings to the governors of California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington on Wednesday evening.

Governor Kate Brown’s Office released a statement saying the Oregon Health Authority will inform health care providers that vaccinations for that age group can begin on Thursday after the approval.

All4Oregon released a statement saying they will be ready to vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds starting Thursday. Appointment scheduling is available on the All4OR website. Walk-ins will also be welcome.

12-14 year-olds must be accompanied by either a parent, guardian or someone designated by the parent. If someone other than a parent or guardian accompanies the 12-14 year old, they will need to provide proof of parental/guardian consent.

Proof of consent is either: A signed consent form (available in English and Spanish on the All4OR.org site)

A written or typed note that includes the parent/guardians name, relationship to the young adult, their date of birth, a statement saying they consent to young adult being vaccinated and the parent/guardian signature.

15 year-olds do not need to be accompanied, and do not require parental consent in the state of Oregon.

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of the vaccine in 12 to 15-year-olds. On Wednesday the Centers for Disease Control recommended the vaccine.

Washington, Oregon, and Nevada joined California’s COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup in October, 2020. The workgroup, made up of nationally-acclaimed scientists with expertise in immunization and public health, has independently reviewed the FDA’s actions related to COVID-19 vaccines.

These new developments took place the same week that Gov. Brown announced a new metric when it comes to vaccinations in the state.

On Tuesday, Brown set a goal of the state reaching 70% of residents 16 and older with a first COVID-19 vaccine dose as the metric to lift some health and safety restrictions imposed by the risk level framework.