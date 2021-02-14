OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - The weekend’s storm transformed Oregon City into an icy wonderland that’s far from wonderful.
“We are really, really over it,” said Kimberly Rudkin, going on two full days without power.
For tens of thousands of people in Clackamas County, it’s either bundle up or hang out in your idling car as they wait for power to be restored.
“My girls are in the car,” Rudkin said. “We’ve been doing school in the car – the second time this year -- first it was with power outages from the fires.”
Will DeLong and his family are also dealing with the outages while taking care of 20 horses that are boarded at their farm.
“It’s been a nightmare, not being prepared for this,” DeLong said.
“Luckily, we have a fireplace in the house, but we drove clear to Milwaukie trying to find small propane tanks for camp stoves, can’t find any of those anywhere,” DeLong added.
In the aftermath of a historic snow and ice storm, there are downed trees and fallen power lines nearly everywhere you look, as thick ice cripples the region.
With all hands-on deck working around the clock to restore power, a Portland General Electric spokeswoman likens it to one step forward two steps back.
“This has not just been one storm, it’s been a series of storms, so we’re seeing layers and layers of damage,” said Andrea Platt, Friday evening.
“One of the complicating factors is when we go out to fix something, we’re finding more extensive damage,” Platt added.
According to PGE, crews made strong headway Sunday and will be boosted Monday, when more crews come in to help from as far as Montana, Nevada and California.
PGE said electricity is now restored for more than 150,000 customers, but another quarter million are still in the dark, as crews work their way through repairing more than 200 miles of line, about 4,400 hundred different lines that are damaged or destroyed, as well as several substations.
“It’s an eye-opener, it really is, you can see what mother nature does,” DeLong said.
PGE does warn that it could be several days more before some customers have power restored. Some customers could also experience multiple outages, Platt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.