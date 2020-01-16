PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - About 3,400 customers were without power Thursday morning due to an equipment failure, according to Portland General Electric.
PGE said equipment failed near Southeast 84th and Southeast Hawthorne.
Crews responded to the scene to make repairs. Power was restored at around 9:30 a.m.
Portland Community College's southeast campus will be opening at 10 a.m. due to the outage.
TriMet was reporting that the MAX Green Line was experiencing up to 15 minute delays near Interstate 205 during the outage.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.