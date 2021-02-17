PGE expects to restore power to 90 percent of its customers who lost it by Friday night

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - People across the Portland metro area have been without power for almost a week now.
But there’s some end in sight. Portland General Electric says it should have power back on for ninety percent of the people who lost it by Friday night.
As far as the numbers as of Wednesday night, PGE still had more than 100,000 customers without power, more than 3,000 crew members working to get the lights back on, and more than 6,000 wires down.
Several people in Oregon City said their power went out Friday so they’re approaching a week in the dark.
"I'm able to run heat ya know, I got a space heater at my house, thank god we were able to get that generator, that’s what I'm saying but not a lot of people have that. I went on Facebook marketplace trying to find one they’re up there but they’re going for a lot of money I think right now," Austin Hoppe, who lives in Oregon City, said.
PGE is expecting to restore power to 90 percent of its customers who lost it by Friday night.
They say for the remaining ten percent, because of significant damage and access challenges, it will take several more days.
Hoppe said he's trying to help neighbors and friends.
"I go pick up his electronics, charge it if I can, doing what I can for the people that I know but other than that people are sitting in the dark by themselves. It's like pioneer days, not really but kinda sorta," Hoppe said.
Pacific Power said as of Wednesday evening, it had restored power to more than ninety percent of its customers, saying they’re down to fewer than 300 customers without power in the Portland area.
