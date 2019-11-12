PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Electric school buses could soon provide cleaner, quieter, and more cost-effective transportation for students in the Portland metro area, according to Portland General Electric.
PGE says a grant program will help up to four districts in the region start the transition to electric school buses. The program, funded by Oregon Clean Fuel Program credits, will help the districts pay for the incremental cost of the buses, equipment needed to charge them, and training for drivers and mechanics.
“In return, participating school districts will work with PGE to share their insights and learnings with other school districts interested in electrifying their bus fleets,” according to PGE.
The program is part of a larger initiative to invest PGE’s Oregon Clean Fuels Program credits to help make electric transportation more widely available.
People interested in learning more or school districts interested in applying for a grant can find more information on PGE’s website.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.