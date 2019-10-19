WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Crews are investigating after more than 6,000 people lost power in the Beaverton/Aloha area Saturday morning.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, traffic lights are out along TV Highway from 185th to NW Cornelius Pass Road due to the power outage.
It was not immediately clear what caused the power outage, though the sheriff’s office confirms it is not related to the weather.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
