PGE power outage planned in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A planned Portland General Electric (PGE) in parts of downtown Portland Sunday morning will shut off electricity to several area businesses and restaurants, including the famous VooDoo Donuts.
The outage will impact SW 5th Avenue to West Burnside Street, down to SW Naito Parkway as well as portions of SW Morrison Street and Alder Street.
PGE says the planned outage should last less than an hour.
The outage is all to bring new underground cables online as part of a project to improve the energy system downtown.
The original location for VooDoo Donuts off SW 3rd Avenue will be within the outage affected area, and it’s usually open 24 hours.
But with the outage VooDoo Donuts Assistant Manager Michelle Martinez says it’ll have to close for a few hours.
She says employees will be making extra donuts on Saturday night to prepare for the outage, so there will be enough to make up for lost time.
“Since we are losing basically three or four hours on our grave shift we're just going to power through and just make as much as we can because you know set up for Sunday is kind of critical because Sunday mornings and Sunday afternoons are fairly busy just like this you see the line right there it's not stop,” Martinez said.
PGE says if power being shut off will significantly affect your heath or well-being it’s important to prepare in advance.
