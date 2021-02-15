PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - More than 288,000 Portland General Electric customers were still without power Monday afternoon.
PGE provided an update on their efforts, as many customers have been without power for days due to the winter storm. Clackamas, Marion and Multnomah counties had the most outages Monday.
Pacific Power reported another 575 outages affecting 35,139 Oregon customers Monday afternoon.
At around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported that I-84 was closed in both directions in Portland between I-205 and I-5 while PGE crews carried out emergency repairs. The closure was expected to last for three hours.
'PGE stated that another wave of ice, snow and wind “in this worst-in-decades storm” brought down additional trees and limbs Sunday night and Monday morning, taking out additional power lines and equipment, which set back the work of crews trying to restore service.
PGE reported Monday afternoon that 26 transmission lines were out, six substations were out, 106 feeders were out and 4,907 wires were down. Transmission lines are the lines that carry the power from the generating plant to substations. Substations take that power and push it out feeders, feeders deliver electricity to customers.
PGE has around 700 contract and mutual assistance line workers from as far away as Montana and Nevada assisting in the efforts to restore power. In all, including support and customer service employees, PGE has mobilized more than 2,500 workers to help with storm response and restoration. Crews have been working 24 hours a day, according to PGE.
“Although they will restore power in each affected area as they complete repairs, PGE’s crews and system engineers estimate it will take many days to restore service to everyone,” according to PGE.
Due to the sheer number of outages and the magnitude of the damage, PGE stated Monday afternoon they cannot offer specific restoration estimates for individual outages. Customers can check for updates at portlandgeneral.com/outages, using the PGE app for smartphones, by calling PGE at 503-464-7777, or by following PGE on social media.
People are reminded to assume any downed line is active and extremely dangerous. Stay away from downed lines.
“We cannot thank affected customers enough for their patience in uncertain, difficult, and cold conditions as our crews work as quickly as safety allows to bring the power back on. The changing weather conditions and continuing damage to our system means some customers are experiencing multiple outages as more trees and tree limbs succumb to the additional weight of thawing ice,” according to PGE.
