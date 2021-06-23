PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As we expect to hit triple digits over the weekend, can our power grid sustain the influx of energy use?
Portland General Electric (PGE) says the power grid is prepared and does not plan any blackouts.
"We're expecting for demand for electricity to spike," PGE spokesperson Andrea Platt said.
Platt says that the power company is working with grid operators and power providers across the region in anticipation of the heatwave.
She says PGE excepts to meet the high demand but prepares for possible power outages.
"Think about it like your car driving at a really high speed for a long period of time; that's just a lot of intense wear and tear on the pieces of your car that are susceptible to heat. And that's kind of the system that we're operating within," Platt said.
Platt says the demands on the system are a little unusual for the Pacific Northwest.
"What that means is that the electrical components within the grid are working extra hard, and sometimes we see those components can succumb when there are a lot of demands, working overtime in unusually hot conditions," Platt said.
That's why PGE says it's important to be prepared with batteries, flashlights and electronic devices charged in case of an outage.
If you have a medical condition or are affected by the heat, it's good to have a backup plan of where to get cool if you experience a power outage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.