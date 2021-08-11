PGE ready for heat, high electricity demands with hydropower as back up

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Triple-digit temperatures are expected over the next three days, which means many Portlanders will be cranking up their air conditioner, possibly keeping them on all day and night.
Portland General Electric says it's prepared for the heat and the high electricity demands from customers trying to keep cool. Besides the increase in demand, extreme heat over an extended period of time puts extra stress on electrical equipment, which could lead to outages - that's something the company monitors. But PGE customers can count on something else too: hydropower.
The Dalles Dam operates some of the dams on the Columbia River. While environmentalist are against the dams, saying they kill native salmon by blocking their spawning paths and habitat, the dams provide dependable power for humans and the demands people make on the power grid.
Brian Bell is in charge of operations and maintenance technical support for the U.S. Army Corps Portland District. He says hydropower is predictable and flexible, and that's something the Pacific Northwest can count on thanks to those dams. He says other areas of the country aren't so lucky.
"You look at some regions where during a heat wave or peak demand there may be things required like rolling brown outs or things where the power distributing authorities have to say, 'we can’t just have such a high demand and do something about it.' So they either have to reduce the amount of load by using things like rolling brown out or reduce something on the generator side but that’s not preferable because it causes further grid instability," Bell said.
With hydropower, Bell says people can count on power even in excessive heat waves because it can generate power immediately, providing back up. That doesn't mean transmission lines won't fail in the heat, but PGE says it's monitoring that and has special infrared equipment to do that.
