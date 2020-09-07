MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Bone dry conditions coupled with winds that could gust between 50 and 60 miles per hour has firefighters on edge across the region.
Portland General Electric on Monday night cut power for approximately 5,000 customers between Government Camp and Cherryville east of Sandy.
"We are temporarily shutting off power for customers located in the high-risk fire zone near Mt. Hood," PGE said on social media. "We do this to protect lives and property during these wildfire conditions. We’ll restore power as quickly as safety allows."
The company expects to begin the process of turning off power Monday evening for customers and visitors in heavily forested communities along Highway 26, from Alder Creek and Brightwood to Government Camp. The utility anticipates the outage may last between 24 and 48 hours, subject to repair times for any damage that may occur.
The move helped to mitigate the risk of a wildfire sparking by limbs or downed trees on lines.
“It is just not safe to keep the power system energized,” PGE Spokesperson Steve Corson said. “There is the potential for tree limbs or trees or brush to blow into our lines and cause sparks that under these conditions could quickly get out of control and cause a wildfire.”
In Government Camp, it was business as usual on Monday as people headed home from the long Labor Day weekend. Strong winds were nothing new for the area, but those storms typically come through in the winter time.
“It’s a little more concerning,” Esperanza Rogers at the Huckleberry Inn said.
She says for 53 years, they have been in Government Camp and have seen all sorts of weather. Sunday she says phones began to beep and bing as people got alerts saying power will likely be shut Monday evening.
Strong winds expected through the Cascades has prompted a huge closure around the #Lionsheadfire burning on the Warm Springs Reservation. Picture is from one of the cameras at Hoodoo. pic.twitter.com/9IYG1KBJdG— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) September 7, 2020
“2020 has been more than what we have expected,” Rogers said.
Near Mt. Hood Meadows Monday, two helicopters and several crews on the ground were trying to snuff out a small fire that sparked in the Heather Canyon area. A spokesperson for the Mt. Hood National Forest said the fire was a few acres in size and burning a quarter mile from the Shooting Star chairlift.
The Forest Service is asking those to be mindful during this wind event saying the slightest spark could ignite a large wildfire.
Monday evening, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for the Portland Metro area, Willamette Valley, Columbia River Gorge and Central Oregon due to smoke from wildfires in Oregon and Washington.
For more information about the public safety power shutoff, including a map of the affected area, visit PortlandGeneral.com/wildfire.
