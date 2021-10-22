BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - After receiving approval by the FDA, a panel for the CDC is now also endorsing Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots. But people in Oregon and Washington have to wait until the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup gives its approval too.

Beaverton Pharmacy says, as of now, the Oregon Health Authority has only approved for pharmacies to administer Pfizer booster shots for those who received Pfizer for their original round of vaccinations.

Even once the Western States workgroup gives its approval for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters, OHA will still have the final word before those boosters can be administered in Oregon.

Beaverton Pharmacy has been busy ever since the OHA authorized the Pfizer booster shot back in September.

"They authorized the booster a couple of months ago, we had a lot of interest and have had a lot of interest since then," said Wade Irby, pharmacist at Beaverton Pharmacy.

Irby says the pharmacy is likely to get even busier once new booster shot protocols are in place. He says pharmacies are still waiting for the OHA to give the greenlight on Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots, as well as mix and matching brands for boosters.

"Even though it has to go down this chain of command - the FDA, the CDC, the Western States - OHA is the final word for us," Irby said.

Irby says current protocol is to administer single-dose Pfizer booster shots six months after a person's original two-dose round was completed.

Unlike Moderna and Pfizer brands, which require a six-month window between the original doses and the booster, people who got the Johnson & Johnson brand vaccine are eligible for booster shots two months after their original dose.

Irby says they're continuing their roll out of Pfizer booster shots and the flu vaccine. He says both vaccines are safe to get at the same time.

"Not just the COVID and flu, they are also saying it is safe to do any immunization with the COVID vaccine," he said.

Anyone who would like to make an appointment for your booster shot at the Beaverton Pharmacy can do so online by clicking here.