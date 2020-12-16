MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- We know with the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday in Oregon, many are wondering when the general public will be able to see the vaccine and get it at a local pharmacy.
Right now, there isn’t a solid answer of when the full rollout will happen, other than maybe at the end of March or early April. It all depends on how things go in getting the vaccine to those most at risk first.
Pharmacies like QFC and Fred Meyer are finalizing paperwork to vaccinate people in the next group of essential workers, like firefighters and teachers. The two stores say their pharmacies are preparing to get shipments of the vaccine and will rely on the containers the vaccine comes in to keep it cold.
Another big question is when will things return to normal, pre-pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci says if America could get at least 75-percent of people vaccinated there would be real comfort about people going back to school and college by the fall.
