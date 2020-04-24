HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A Walgreens store in Hillsboro has opened a COVID-19 testing site and will return test results within 24 hours.
The drive-through testing at the store in the 6200 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway will be overseen by Walgreens pharmacists and performed by appointment only for patients who have completed an online health assessment, Gov. Kate Brown said on Friday.
“One step at a time, we are making progress towards the day when we can begin to reopen our communities and safely return to public life,” Brown said.
Expanding COVID-19 testing capacity is a key part of Brown’s plan to reopen Oregon safely. To make an appointment for testing, patients must complete an online health assessment on the Walgreens website. Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals.
All drive-through testing will be conducted outside. Patients will not need to leave their vehicles to complete the self-administered tests.
