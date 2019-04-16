PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As the community around Kalama rallies together for fallen Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier and his family, his story is reaching across the nation as well.
A police officer in Philadelphia, who is also the forensic composite artist there, paints portraits of officers killed in the line of duty for their families – for free.
Jonny Castro reached out to FOX 12 and wanted to share the pictures he’s drawn of Deputy DeRosier.
He will be shipping them to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office over the next few days so they can end up with the sheriff's office and DeRosier’s family, including his 5-month-old daughter.
“She should grow up knowing that her father is, he’s her hero, he’s a lot of people’s hero,” Castro said. “As she gets older, she’s going to have people there for her, especially in that department. They’re going to be showing up to her prom to make sure that they see her off, they're going to be at her wedding so she'll know that her dad's not forgotten.”
Castro has completed more than 400 of these portraits to date. He tells FOX 12 he wants to let the officers’ families know they’re not forgotten.
