PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - While Major League Baseball remains the only American professional sports league to not have a plan in place to return to play, Wednesday marked the first round of the condensed MLB draft, and perhaps the beginning of a professional sports career for Mick Abel.
Abel posted an undefeated record as a junior at Jesuit High School. The Oregon State Beaver baseball signee never got to play in a final season, along with his dozen-member senior class from the defending state champion Crusaders, and now he may never make it to Corvallis.
Abel, a pitcher, was drafted 15th overall, selected by the Philadelphia Phillies. The slot value of the pick is $3.89 million.
The Cedar Mill Little League legend is the first Oregon high schooler to go in the first round in 26 years and just the sixth all-time. Prior to Matt Smith from Grants Pass in 1994, Wally Backman was a first rounder in 1977 and the great Dale Murphy in 1974.
Westview’s Carson Kelly, now with the Arizona Diamondbacks, was the last Oregon prep player to go in the top 100 picks since the turn of the century. Of course, Sherwood’s Adley Rutschman went number one overall last June coming out of Oregon State. Rutschman has been catching bullpens with Abel at
Sasquatch Training in West Linn while they all wait for ball to return.
The 6-foot-5-inch, 190-pound 18-year-old can crank the radar gun to triple digits, and Abel really excelled when adding a devastating slider to his four-pitch mix. The two-time Oregon Gatorade Play of the Year recorded 111 strikeouts in just over 72 innings last spring.
FOX 12 caught up with Abel in April after the spring sports season was canceled before a pitch was ever thrown.
“That’s another thing that’s really hard for me, Abel said. “For me, I have a future, I have Oregon State and I have potentially a professional career, but some of my closest friends on the team, best friends in life… knowing that they aren’t going to get that final chance to showcase their ability and show everybody what they really have in their last year in something they have been building up on forever, it’s tough to see what they are dealing with, compared to what I am.’
Rounds two through five will continue on Thursday. Keep in mind, the draft last year was 40 rounds. Oregon Duck All-American Kenyon Yovan from Westview High School is hoping to get that call, as is West Linn kid and Stanford man Tim Tawa.
Baseball officials say they are certain that there will be a season this year, but they have not provided a date for opening day. The minor leagues would then follow.
