CORVALLIS, OR (AP) — A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.
The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports Richard Knudson of Philomath was sentenced Wednesday in Benton County Circuit Court.
Knudson pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual penetration, two counts of sexual abuse and one count of public indecency for abuse of a girl between September 2017 and February of this year.
He initially had been charged with more than 40 counts of sexual abuse and unlawful sexual penetration.
Knudson was also sentenced to 20 years of post-prison supervision and will have to register as a sex offender.
Knudson apologized to the victim in court.
