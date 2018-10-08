The Woodburn Police Department is warning people about a phone scam.
Someone reported receiving a call that claimed to be representing the Woodburn Police Department. The scam caller said the intended victim had to call another number, which was answered by someone claiming to be a police department attorney.
The scam continued by claiming the invented victim had an outstanding warrant and owed fines. That person was instructed to go to a retail location of their choosing and purchase a pre-paid debit card, while remaining on the phone the entire time.
When the Woodburn resident went to a store, an employee informed that person the call was a scam.
Woodburn police remind people that officers will never instruct someone to call a secondary number. Police also do not call to request or accept forms of payment to clear a warrant.
In this case, the scammers created a fake caller ID number that showed the actual Woodburn Police Department business line.
Anyone who receives a similar call is asked to hang up the phone and contact the police department to verify if officers were actually attempting to reach you.
Never provide any financial information to a caller.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
