LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is warning about phone scammers targeting the community members by impersonating sheriff’s office employees.
A community member reported receiving a call from scammers saying they had missed jury duty and could either turn themselves in, serve 12 hours in jail or pay $1,500, the sheriff’s department said.
Deputies say the scammers are using the names of actual employees.
Like previous scams, the victim is told to stay on the phone to ensure they do not contact the agency directly or a family member for guidance. The victim is then told to stay on the phone while they went to two or more places to pay the fine. They eventually were sent to a retail store to purchase a gift or cash card and asked to read the numbers back to the scammers to access the funds.
In one case deputies said, the scammers called a victim a second time and demanded more money, according to deputies. That time the scammer said they would only accept a debit card.
The sheriff’s office reminds residents that they do not call community members regarding warrants, instead they will visit in person. They also do not request payment in the form of a gift or cash cards and never stay on the phone with residents while they obtain the funds.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
