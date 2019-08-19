Photographer finds hidden homestead on land slated for redevelopment in Happy Valley

Photos show hidden homestead soon to be demolished in Happy Valley
A local photographer has stumbled upon a piece of history hidden by nature and revealed by re-development. The hidden homestead will soon be demolished to make way for new homes. (KPTV photo)
Moore says she’s always wanted to take a photo of the house and figured now’s the time, as the home will soon be destroyed.
“You could just imagine, you know, farmland as far as you can see when you get up in the morning, how beautiful,” Moore said.
The hidden homestead is located on land off Southeast Hagen Road, which will soon be developed into homes in an area that has exploded with construction. The company on the project, Emery & Sons, confirms the home will be demolished.
Moore says taking photos of the home preserves it’s narrative.
“It’s recording now for the future to see,” Moore said. “You know, people in 100 years’ time they’re going to go, ‘wow, there used to be an old farmhouse there.’ You know, it’s history, it’s history today for tomorrow.”
FOX 12 reached out to the owners of the property for comment on when the house will be demolished but did not immediately receive a response.
