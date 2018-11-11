PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A piece of movie history is up for grabs in southeast Portland.
The New England-style farmhouse featured in the "HalloweenTown" is selling for just over $1,360,000.
Debbie Reynolds played a grandmother and a good witch in the Disney Channel classic and her character lived in the 5,000-square-foot home.
The real estate agent in charge of the property says the scene where the family is making potions was filmed inside the house’s kitchen.
Exterior shots of the home in Portland’s Eastmoreland neighborhood were also used throughout the movie, though much of the movie was actually filmed in St Helens.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.