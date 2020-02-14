Hotel hosts alpaca kissing booth in SW Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A hotel in southwest Portland celebrated Valentine’s Day with alpaca kisses and hugs.
On Friday, The Hotel Monaco off Southwest Washington Street hosted an alpaca kissing booth. The alpacas, certified therapy animals, dressed up for the occasion, donning headbands with hearts and garlands laced with roses.
Guests were able to give the carrots with their hands or mouths and snap photos.
“She fed them carrots and they are all dressed up in Valentine's outfits, so she was pretty excited about that,” Katie Berka, a mom, said, referring to her child. “I don't think I've ever seen her so excited.”
The event was free but any donations received were given to charities.
