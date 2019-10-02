DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A pickup driver is dead after losing control and crashing into a semi-truck on Highway 20 in Deschutes County, according to Oregon State Police.
Esmeralda Martinez, 35, of Albany, was driving east in a gray Toyota Tundra and veered into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons Wednesday at approximately 6:45 a.m., OSP says.
Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash near milepost 35. A 34-year-old passenger in his truck, also of Albany, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of semi-truck, Jay Azzano, 29, of Las Vegas, was flown to a Bend-area hospital with serious injuries, according to OSP.
Other agencies on scene Wednesday included the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
