Pickup driver hurt in crash near Sunset Esplanade in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters say a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon slowed traffic in Hillsboro near the Sunset Esplanade.
The crash involved a pickup truck and a car and occurred in the 2300 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway, according to the Hillsboro Fire Department.
Firefighters say the driver of the pickup truck was transported to an area hospital with injuries. No word yet on the extent of the driver’s injuries.
Traffic was reduced to a single lane moving eastbound after the crash. No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
