SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A man involved in a deadly crash involving two motorcycle riders pleaded guilty to manslaughter and DUII charges Wednesday morning and was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison.
Eduardo De La Lima-Vargas will also serve three years of post-prison supervision after pleading guilty DUII and two counts of manslaughter in the first degree.
Police in 2018 said Lima-Vargas was driving a pickup pulling a horse trailer west on Highway 22/Mission Street Southeast when he ran a red light and hit a motorcycle. Police said the motorcycle was trying to turn eastbound onto Highway 22/Mission Street Southeast from the Interstate 5 southbound off-ramp.
Both motorcycle riders, identified as Logan Wilson, 34, and Jessica Wilson, 32, of Salem, were thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Salem Health. According to police, Lima-Vargas’ blood alcohol content was found to be .10 percent when he was tested that night.
