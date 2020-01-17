PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A pickup driver accused of plowing in several people in northeast Portland was sentenced on Friday to three years in prison, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.

A homeowner captured the collision near Wilkes Park in northeast Portland on surveillance video last year. Austin Keever-Nyberg, 22, was arrested in late January 2019 in connection with the incident.

According to the attorney’s office, Keever-Nyberg hit two of the three young men he was attempting to chase down in early January 2019.

FOX 12 spoke with the homeowner who captured the collision on camera. Javier Gonzalez said he was disturbed by the footage, which showed Keever-Nyberg chasing the men in a Toyota Tacoma pickup and jumping a curb to hit them.

Keever-Nyberg was detained in connection with the incident on Jan. 23 and later arrested by Portland police. Keever-Nyberg told detectives that the men he had tried to run down had robbed him just moments before during a drug deal.

“At no point during this investigation did any of the three males come forward to identify themselves to law enforcement,” according to the attorney’s office.

The extent of the men’s injuries remains unknown, the attorney’s office says.

Keever-Nyberg was convicted of one count of attempted assault in the first degree. In addition to prison time, Keever-Nyberg was sentenced to three years of post-prison supervision.

Keever-Nyberg was previously sentenced to five years in prison last June for his role in an armed robbery of medication from a Rite Aid store in Oregon City.

