COLUMBIA CITY, OR (KPTV) - The driver of a pickup was seriously injured in a crash involving a log truck in Columbia City.
Emergency crews responded to Highway 30 near I Street at 12:53 p.m. Monday.
Investigators said a small pickup had sustained extensive front-end damage and the driver was trapped inside.
Hydraulic tools were used to rescue the pickup driver, who was then flown to a Portland trauma hospital for treatment.
The log truck ended up off the highway in the grass. The driver of the log truck was evaluated at the scene by paramedics, but did not require transport to the hospital.
The highway was shut down in the area for an investigation. No further details were immediately released about the crash.
Traffic was being detoured through Columbia City. By 3:45 p.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation reported that delays of 20 minutes to two hours were expected in the area.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
