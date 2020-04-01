PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A pickup was hit by gunfire in southeast Portland.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Southeast 119th Avenue and Ash Street at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said cartridge casings were found at the scene, along with a pickup that had been struck.
There were no reports of injuries in connection with the shooting.
Roads were closed in the area for an investigation, but no suspect information was released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact dispatchers at 503-823-3333.
