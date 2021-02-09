PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – People walking in parts of downtown Portland are being asked to avoid broken glass that fell from a high floor of a building on Tuesday on the 1700 block of Southwest 9th Avenue.
Police worked with building management to make sure no one was hurt in the apartment where the glass came from and it is unclear how the window was broken. No injuries were reported and repairs on the window will not begin until Wednesday.
At about 5 p.m. officers say more glass may have fallen from the same building. Police have taped off the adjacent sidewalk near Southwest Park Avenue and Southwest Yamhill Street. Parts of the north side of Director Park and 815 Southwest Park Avenue could be taped off as well.
People should avoid the sidewalks along Southwest Yamhill between Southwest 9th Avenue and Southwest Park Avenue until the cleanup is complete.
