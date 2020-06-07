PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A large pig has a safe place to stay after it was found sleeping on the Eastbank Esplanade.
Police say they received a call Sunday morning from people who say they saw a man with the pig, who said he was going to sacrifice it to end police brutality.
They were able to talk him out of it, but then police worked to find the owner.
Officers say the pig, now named “Betty”, has found a home at a local animal farm where they will take good care of her.
The community members who directed Officers to the sleepy pig in Waterfront Park this morning named her Betty. A generous local farmer has graciously welcomed Betty to their farm. Officer Pelster coordinated Betty’s ride to her new home this morning. pic.twitter.com/FFS5p7bctc— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 7, 2020
