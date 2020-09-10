TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Evacuation levels remain unchanged Thursday morning for a wildfire burning in the Idaville area, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.
The Pike Fire - which was first reported on Monday evening - has grown to about 175 acres. The sheriff's office did not say how much of the fire is contained.
The evacuation levels that were issued Wednesday morning have not changed.
The following areas remain under Level 3 "GO NOW" evacuation:
- Waltz Hill Road to Baseline Road
- Baseline Road to Bewley Road
- Bewley Road to Vaughn Road
- Vaughn Road to Aldebrook Road
- Including Willowbrook Drive, Timberline Road, Salmonberry Road, Seattle Road east of Bewley Road, western Nobel Springs and Pike Road. Kilchis Park is also being evacuated.
All surrounding areas are in Level 2.
All people who have been evacuated from their homes may go to the shelter at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds, located at 4603 3rd Street in Tillamook.
On Wednesday, FOX 12 spoke to a woman who opened up her farm to people who've had to evacuate their homes due to the Pike Fire.
The sheriff's office said it received information that some people had returned to the evacuation zone and are asking people not to do so.
One garage has been destroyed, but no other structures have been lost.
Cooler weather and calm winds on Thursday will help provide some relief to fire crews battling the fire, according to the sheriff's office.
