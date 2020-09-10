TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Evacuation levels were updated Thursday afternoon for a wildfire burning in the Idaville area, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.
The Pike Fire - which was first reported on Monday evening - has grown to about 175 acres. The sheriff's office did not say how much of the fire is contained.
Evacuation levels were issued Wednesday morning, but were updated Thursday to the following areas:
Level 3 - Go Now
- Pike Road and Nobel Springs Road only and the area between Vaughn Creek and Murphy Creek
Level 2 – Be ready to go at a moment’s notice
- The area bounded by Bewley Road to the west, Doughty Rd on the south side, and Willowbrook Road on the westside extending northbound.
Level 1 – Be aware of the danger that exists
- The prior area that is east of Murphy Creek and south of Pike Rd to include Kilchis River Rd and Alderbrook Road to the North extension of Bewley Road up to Doughty Road.
The main portion of Bay City east of Bewley Road and the area south of Alderbrook Road at Vaughn Creek and southward has been removed from all levels of alerts.
All people who have been evacuated from their homes may go to the shelter at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds, located at 4603 3rd Street in Tillamook.
On Wednesday, FOX 12 spoke to a woman who opened up her farm to people who've had to evacuate their homes due to the Pike Fire.
The sheriff's office said it received information that some people had returned to the evacuation zone and are asking people not to do so.
One garage has been destroyed, but no other structures have been lost.
Cooler weather and calm winds on Thursday will help provide some relief to fire crews battling the fire, according to the sheriff's office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.