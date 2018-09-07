PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A northeast Portland scrapyard is facing a hefty fine from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality after a five-alarm fire broke out at the scrapyard earlier this year.
The government agency says NW Metals is violating environmental law and has set a series of deadlines to clean the site up.
The piles of cars that burned there back in March was supposed to be cleared by the end of business Friday, so the soil beneath it can be tested for potential contamination. The cars are still there, however–and neighbors say they are frustrated.
The massive blaze covered the metro area in thick dark smoke, destroying several buildings, displacing families and killing at least 16 pets. Jim Engelhardt, a neighbor, says he remembers the day well.
“We got the notice that we might have to evacuate, but fortunately, the wind didn’t shift,” Engelhardt said.
Engelhardt says he can see the pile of cars that burned from the side of his house.
The DEQ ordered NW Metals to clean the cars up, but Engelhardt says that hasn’t happened. In fact, he says the pile has gotten bigger.
“It’s back to the size it was when the fire happened,” Engelhardt said. ‘And there are lots of fresh new cars on it to burn … it’s a mess. Nobody in the neighborhood is happy about it. We’re just waiting for another fire to happen.”
The DEQ says the scrapyard generates toxic and hazardous substances, such as anti-freeze and petroleum waste. The agency says that because of the way the underground dry wells are set up, there is a potential for those chemicals to reach ground water.
On top of that, waste tires aren’t being managed properly, posing a threat of harm to the environment, according to the DEQ. The government agency has fined the business more than $50,000 and the landowner another $30,000.
DEQ spokesperson Laura Gleim says some preliminary testing has been done, but more is needed. She says the owners of NW Metals have made some progress and are cooperating with the DEQ, but they’re having issues with a shredder they need to tear cars apart.
Gleim says that once the shredder starts working, the pile with hopefully go away.
“The primary concern that DEQ has from an environmental standpoint is that there could be contaminants on the soil underneath that pile of cars, so we need to clear out those cars and tires and fire debris in order to get at that soil to test it for contamination,” Gleim said.
Because NW Metals missed Friday’s deadline for clearing the pile of cars, the DEQ says it is looking into what other actions it can take. Soil samples were supposed to be taken by Sept. 14.
FOX 12 reached out to NW Metals and the owners of the business for comment, but were not successful.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.